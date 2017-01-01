Konferences UX Riga 2017 tiešraide  

februāris
Rīgā ceturto reizi norisinās tīmekļa vietņu, internetveikalu, e-pakalpojumu un informācijas tehnoloģiju (IT) sistēmu lietojamībai un lietotāju pieredzes veidošanai veltītā starptautiskā konference UX Riga 2017.
Tiešraide un tās programma skatāma zemāk:
UX RIGA 2017 darba valoda – angļu.
Tiešraides programma:
9.30 Design as a Competitive Advantage
Andy Budd. UX Designer and CEO, Clearleft
10.30 What customers want? Or why they want?
Eric M White, Founder, Motile
Alan Klement. Principal & Author, Klement Insights
11.15 Break
11.45 Good design is... a myth
Zoltan Kollin, UX designer, Ustream, an IBM company
12.20 How To Compete Against The Big Fish
Mogens Møller, CEO & Co-founder & CRO specialist, Sleeknote
13.00 Break
16.30 Persuasive Cities for Sustainable Wellbeing: Urban Behavior Change Design
Dr. Agnis Stibe, Social Engineer , MIT Media Lab
17.00 Innovation trends: what will impact business, consumers and society in 2017
Michel Tofahrn, Service Design Lead, Fjord Berlin
