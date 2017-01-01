Konferences UX Riga 2017 tiešraide  

Rīgā ceturto reizi norisinās tīmekļa vietņu, internetveikalu, e-pakalpojumu un informācijas tehnoloģiju (IT) sistēmu lietojamībai un lietotāju pieredzes veidošanai veltītā starptautiskā konference UX Riga 2017.

Tiešraide un tās programma skatāma zemāk:

UX RIGA 2017 darba valoda – angļu.



Tiešraides programma:

9.30 Design as a Competitive Advantage

Andy Budd. UX Designer and CEO, Clearleft

10.30 What customers want? Or why they want?

Eric M White, Founder, Motile

Alan Klement. Principal & Author, Klement Insights

11.15 Break

11.45 Good design is... a myth

Zoltan Kollin, UX designer, Ustream, an IBM company

12.20 How To Compete Against The Big Fish

Mogens Møller, CEO & Co-founder & CRO specialist, Sleeknote

13.00 Break

16.30 Persuasive Cities for Sustainable Wellbeing: Urban Behavior Change Design

Dr. Agnis Stibe, Social Engineer , MIT Media Lab

17.00 Innovation trends: what will impact business, consumers and society in 2017

Michel Tofahrn, Service Design Lead, Fjord Berlin